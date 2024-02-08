GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

AFCON 2023:  Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba lauds coach Emerse Fae for sudden transformation

Published on: 08 February 2024
AFCON 2023:  Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba lauds coach Emerse Fae for sudden transformation
Didier Drogba celebrates the final whistle during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between Cote d'Ivoire and DR Congo at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on 7 February 2024 - Photo by Icon Sport

Former Ivory Coast captain Didier Drogba expressed his joy and admiration for the exceptional performance of the Ivorian players and coach, Emerse Fae, in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite a challenging start in the Group Stage that led to the dismissal of their coach, the Elephants secured qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

Emerse Fae, appointed as the interim coach, has defied expectations and successfully guided the team to the finals. Drogba, in a televised interview, couldn't conceal his excitement as he lauded the triumphant Elephants for their resilience and determination.

Highlighting the impact of coach FaÃ© Emerse, Drogba commended his leadership and familiarity with the national team, emphasizing the team's intelligence on the field. He noted their ability to control the game tempo, play strategically, and demonstrate patience, ultimately leading to their success.

"I would like to highlight the work of FaÃ© Emerse. Jean-Louis Gasset did what he could with this team. But FaÃ© Emerse's luck is that he has already played in this national team. He knows the spectators. He knows the Ivorians... Not only are they searching the jersey, but they are playing very smart," Drogba remarked.

With their resolute victory securing a spot in the final, Ivory Coast, a two-time champion, are set to face Nigeria in the highly anticipated showdown on Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more