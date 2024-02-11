AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast and Nigeria set for thrilling final showdown

The stage is set for the highly anticipated final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between host nation Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

The game will take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe at 20h00 GMT and will be broadcast in 173 territories worldwide, making it the most-watched AFCON final in history.

The match will be aired in 54 African countries, as well as across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, North America, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific. CAF's longstanding partners, including beIN Sport, Canal+, and New World TV, will lead the global broadcast.

Other international broadcasters such as Sky Sport, BBC, Ziggo, OKKO, Sport Digital, ViaPlay, Sport Italia, A1, SuperSport, Sport5, Sport TV Portugal, LaLiga+, Sport Klub, SABC, Azam Media, AfroSport, Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, SNRT, FanCode, BandTV, and many more will also showcase the competition.

The closing ceremony, featuring renowned global music stars, will begin at 18h40, preceded by a spectacular fan festival

. To enhance the viewer experience, notable investments have been made in TV production, with over 33 cameras set to be utilized for the Final for the first time.

Ivory Coast and Nigeria will face off for the second time in the competition, with the latter emerging victorious in the first encounter with a 1-0 win at the same venue in the group stages.

Both teams will look to add the prestigious AFCON title to their trophy collections, making for an exciting and intense matchup.

The 2023 AFCON has already seen several thrilling moments, with upsets, comebacks, and memorable performances from some of the continent's best players

. The tournament has also witnessed remarkable attendance figures, with passionate fans filling the stadiums to cheer on their favourite teams.

As the curtain closes on the 2023 AFCON, football enthusiasts around the globe can look forward to an unforgettable final match between two of Africa's powerhouse nations.

Will Ivory Coast claim their first AFCON title since 2015, or will Nigeria secure victory to equal their great rivals Ghana on four titles? The answer lies in the outcome of what promises to be an electrifying contest.