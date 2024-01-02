AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast is possible - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku optimistic about Black Stars' chances 

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku is rallying support for the Black Stars, expressing confidence in the national team's ability to secure victory in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite the team's last championship in 1982 and recent performance concerns, Okraku remains a staunch believer in their potential success. He emphasizes the importance of backing Coach Chris Hughton and the entire backroom staff, thanking supporters for their commitment to offering undiluted support.

"Ivory Coast is possible. We have seen top-performing teams fail at big tournaments; we have seen less experienced and unfancied sides win big tournaments, so it is possible," asserts Okraku. Regardless of the circumstances, he underlines the unity of the nation behind the Black Stars, stating, "All of us here in our dear country called Ghana have only one senior men national team, and it is called the Black Stars. And we are the Black Stars, and we are Ghana."

The Black Stars opened their camp on January 2, 2024, in Kumasi, where they will be based and engage in a friendly match against Namibia, who are also in camp in Ghana. Ghana aspires to make a deep run in the tournament, commencing on January 13, 2024, with the four-time African champions facing Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stage. Their first match is against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by fixtures against Egypt and Mozambique, respectively.