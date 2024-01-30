AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast midfielder Frank Kessie reveals motivation behind heroics against Senegal 

Ivory Coast midfielder Frank Kessie has shed light on the motivation that fueled the team's spirited performance against Senegal, resulting in a dramatic victory on penalties in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite an early setback with Habib Diallo's 4th-minute strike putting them behind, the Elephants fought back, winning a penalty that Kessie confidently converted, levelling the score and sending the game into extra time. Ivory Coast eventually emerged victorious on penalties against the defending champions.

In a post-match interview, Kessie disclosed the team's feelings before the crucial clash against Senegal, emphasising the impact of their previous humiliating defeat to Equatorial Guinea. He stated, "We were beaten in front of our country, in the stadium named after the President, that’s where we felt this humiliation."

After the group stage, where Ivory Coast narrowly escaped elimination following a 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea and Morocco's win over Zambia, Kessie highlighted that the team had nothing more to lose. He expressed a resilient mindset, saying, "After Morocco’s match, we had nothing more to lose. As they say: a ghost can’t be afraid."

Kessie played a crucial role in Ivory Coast's comeback, scoring the equalising penalty with five minutes to spare and converting the winning penalty to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Elephants are now set to face the winner of the match between Mali and Burkina Faso in the next stage of the competition. The team's resilience and Kessie's heroics have ignited hopes for further success in the Africa Cup of Nations.