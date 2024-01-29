AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast shock Senegal in penalty shootout, advance to quarterfinals

Ivory Coast defeated reigning champions Senegal in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night in Yamoussoukro.

The host team, who had a disappointing group stage, redeemed themselves with an extraordinary victory in front of their home fans.

The match started off strong for Senegal, with Habib Diallo scoring in the fourth minute from a cross by Sadio Mane. However, Ivory Coast fought back and managed to equalise four minutes from the end of normal time through Franck Kessie's penalty. The game went into extra time, but neither team could find a winner, leading to a penalty shootout.

Kessie, who had already scored once in the match, stepped up and converted the winning penalty for Ivory Coast, sealing a dramatic victory for the hosts. The final score was 1-1 after extra time, with Ivory Coast advancing to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout.

Ivory Coast will now face Mali or Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 17:00 GMT. The winner of the match between Mali and Burkina Faso, who play their last-16 tie in Korhogo on Tuesday, will face Ivory Coast in what promises to be an exciting clash.