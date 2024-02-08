AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast will be ready to revenge Nigeria - Coach Emerse Fae

Ivory Coast interim Emerse FaÃ© has emphasised that his team will undergo thorough preparation for the upcoming final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they are set to face Nigeria.

The Elephants secured their spot in the final after a penalty shootout victory against DR Congo on Wednesday, setting the stage for a rematch against the Super Eagles.

Although Ivory Coast suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their second group game, Emerse Fae remains determined and is rallying all 27 players for the final showdown.

In a post-match interview, he expressed the significance of every player contributing to the team's quest for the trophy.

Having learned from their earlier loss to Nigeria, Coach Fae conveyed the team's commitment to planning and devising a strategic approach for the final clash.

"If we want to win this competition, we will win it with all 27...I've been telling the players that everyone is important, including those in the stands, and they understood the message," Coach FaÃ© affirmed.

"We will take stock in the next two days, we will analyze Nigeria, even though we played them in the group stage, we will see the strategy to implement for the final," Coach FaÃ© noted.

The eagerly anticipated final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 11, promising an intense and closely watched encounter in the AFCON 2023 tournament.