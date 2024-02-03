AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast's interim coach Emerse Fae praised for revitalising team spirit

Former Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Eboue has praised interim coach Emerse Fae for bringing a positive atmosphere to the team after a difficult period during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Elephants dismissed boss Jean-Louis Gasset after a third-place finish in Group A left the hosts on the verge of exiting the tournament.

Progressing as one of the four best third-placed teams and a failed attempt to bring back Herve Renard as coach, Fae guided Ivory Coast to the quarter-finals by defeating holders Senegal on penalties in the last 16.

Eboue, who played for Arsenal and Ivory Coast, believes that Fae's positive approach has reignited the team's spirit and confidence.

"Our country normally doesn't need any coaching because all the players are good," Eboue told the BBC World Service.

"They all play in good clubs in Europe so we just need someone who can talk to them nicely and bring a positive atmosphere to the group."

Ivory Coast will now play Mali in the quarter-finals in Bouake on Saturday, and Eboue is optimistic about their chances.

"When I spoke to the players before, they were all really down," Eboue said. "When Morocco beat Zambia, it meant we qualified for the second round and we were so, so happy. All off us talked together and said we have to forget about what happened in the group."

These Afcon finals have seen several surprising results, and Ivory Coast are now the second-highest-ranked team left in the tournament.

Eboue is confident that the Elephants can go on and add to their continental titles won in 1992 and 2015.

"We have Haller back and there is belief in the team, so I know the team are going to go forward and win the cup," he said.

"I am so excited because they beat Senegal so now we have to go forward and play like we did against Senegal and try to do our best against Mali."

The Afcon is being held in Ivory Coast, and local fans are eagerly awaiting the team's next match.

"The Afcon is in our country and people wish the country will win the cup," Eboue said. "So many people are waiting for it."