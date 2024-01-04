GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Jordan Ayew arrives in camp as Black Stars continue preparations

Published on: 04 January 2024
Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew is the latest to join the Black Stats camp for preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The in-form striker arrived in Ghana on Wednesday after starring in Palace's 3-1 win over Brentford over the weekend.

He joined the Black Stars team in Kumasi as preparations intensify ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast in a week's time.

Ayew is expected to play a pivotal role at the tournament as the four-time African champions hope to end their 42-year wait for a fifth title.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori has also join the team in Kumasi with Mohammed Kudus the only player left to arrive.

Ghana will face Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly on January 8 before leaving for Abidjan two days later.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

