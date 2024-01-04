AFCON 2023: Jordan Ayew arrives in camp as Black Stars continue preparations

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew is the latest to join the Black Stats camp for preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The in-form striker arrived in Ghana on Wednesday after starring in Palace's 3-1 win over Brentford over the weekend.

He joined the Black Stars team in Kumasi as preparations intensify ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast in a week's time.

Ayew is expected to play a pivotal role at the tournament as the four-time African champions hope to end their 42-year wait for a fifth title.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori has also join the team in Kumasi with Mohammed Kudus the only player left to arrive.

Ghana will face Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly on January 8 before leaving for Abidjan two days later.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.