AFCON 2023: Jordan Ayew disagrees with claims of lack of commitment in Black Stars

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has dismissed the notion that the current cohort of players in the national team lacks commitment to the jersey.

In a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Jordan stated, "Well, first of all, I don't agree with that. No one lacks commitment. Everyone who plays football, this is bread and butter, and everyone gives this 100%."

Despite the abundance of individual talents in the country, Black Stars have experienced a decline in recent years. Since 2017, Jordan's generation has won only one of their last 10 AFCON matches, facing challenges in both qualifying and friendly matches.

Questions about the players' dedication to the national colours have surfaced due to these so-so results.

Ayew affirmed, "Everyone is fully committed. Just that sometimes things go your way, and other times things don't go your way."

Following Ghana's loss to Cape Verde in the opening Group B game, he admitted the team's performance was below par, considering the quality of the players and their respective clubs.

With a crucial match against Egypt on matchday two, Ayew acknowledged, "Tomorrow is going to be a tough game. We put ourselves in this situation and we need to come out of it."

He emphasised the team's readiness to overcome challenges, stating, "Sometimes things go your way, sometimes things don't go your way. But we need to force things, and tomorrow [Thursday against Egypt], we're going to force things, and we'll see after."

Ayew acknowledged that the players need to exceed expectations to salvage the situation, saying, "I think we need to do more, that's for sure, and we are ready to do more, and we're going to do more, so nobody should worry about that."

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming match, he emphasized, "Tomorrow is a big day, and we know that it's a big day and we know how much it means to Ghanaians and for us. We want to perform in this tournament."

He concluded by stating, "We didn't just come here just to visit Abidjan; we came here to perform well. We'll see what happens tomorrow because we're ready. I wouldn't agree when you people say people lack commitment."