As the excitement builds for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, renowned football manager Jose Mourinho has affectionately labeled Nigeria's coach, Jose Peseiro, as his "best friend."

The clash at the Olympic Stadium of EbimpÃ© is poised to be a historic showdown, and Mourinho's sentiments add a personal touch to the high-stakes encounter.

Nigeria's Super Eagles secured their spot in the final with a tense 4-2 penalty shootout victory over South Africa's Bafana Bafana. On the other side, Ivory Coast's Elephants advanced with a 1-0 triumph over Cape Verde in the semi-finals, with Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastian Haller scoring the decisive goal.

In an interview with football.com, Mourinho expressed his deep-rooted friendship with Peseiro, stating, "My best friend in football is in the final. The Nigerian coach is my best friend. He grew up with me and we studied together. We spent five years together every day. We left at the same time."

The former Chelsea and AS Roma manager extended his good wishes to both teams but hinted at his inclination towards Nigeria's success, given his close bond with Peseiro.

Mourinho highlighted the significance of the moment for Peseiro, emphasizing the opportunity for the Nigerian coach to make history, as no Portuguese coach has previously claimed victory in the AFCON.