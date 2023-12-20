AFCON 2023: Kayserispor star Joseph Attamah Larweh named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad 

Kayserispor defender Joseph Attamah Laweh's remarkable talent and outstanding performances have earned him a spot in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Known for his versatility and solid defensive skills, Attamah Laweh has been a standout player for his club side, Kayserispor, throughout the current season.

His consistent and noteworthy displays on the field have not gone unnoticed by the Ghanaian coaching staff, leading to his well-deserved inclusion in the preliminary squad for AFCON 2023.

The Kayserispor defender boasts an impressive record of six clean sheets in the ongoing season, earning him recognition in the league's team of the week in the Turkish SÃ¼per Lig. Starting all 15 games he has played in the league, Attamah Laweh maintains an average playing time of 87 minutes per game.

As the anticipation builds for the final squad announcement on January 3, 2024, Attamah Laweh is eager to secure his place and represent his country on the grand stage of AFCON.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2024, and will culminate in the final on February 11, 2024.