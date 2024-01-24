AFCON 2023 knockout stage: Heavyweights collide and underdogs rise in pulsating encounters

The group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations concluded on Wednesday night, setting the stage for highly anticipated knockout stage clashes.

The AFCON group stage delivered all the expected excitement with stunning upsets, impressive goals, record-breaking moments, and passionate fans filling the match venues.

In the standout match of the round, defending champions Senegal are set to face tournament hosts Cote d'Ivoire. Despite a shocking 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game, the Elephants advanced to the knockout stage. Now, they face the formidable task of overcoming an undefeated and in-form Senegalese side.

Two more African football powerhouses, Nigeria and Cameroon, will clash in a knockout stage showdown. Both teams had uneven group stage performances but remain continental giants. Meanwhile, Morocco, who topped their group without conceding a goal, will look to maintain their excellent form against South Africa.

Equatorial Guinea, the surprise group winners, will attempt to cause another upset against Guinea. Namibia, making their debut in the knockout stage, faces a tough challenge against two-time quarterfinalists Angola.

Despite an underwhelming group stage, Egypt's status as the most successful TotalEnergies CAF AFCON nation makes them formidable opponents for DR Congo. The knockout stage also features intriguing clashes between Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as Cape Verde against Mauritania.

With sudden-death matches between some of Africa's premier footballing nations, the AFCON Round of 16 promises thrilling action and drama as favourites and underdogs collide.

Key fixtures to watch:

Nigeria vs. Cameroon Date: Saturday, January 27

Venue: Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan Cape Verde vs. Mauritania Date: Monday, January 29

Venue: Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea Date: Sunday, January 28

Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium Angola vs. Namibia Date: Saturday, January 27

Venue: Stade de la paix, Bouake Mali vs. Burkina Faso Date: Tuesday, January 30

Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Kohorgo Egypt vs. D.R Congo Date: Sunday, January 28

Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium Senegal vs. CÃ´te d'Ivoire Date: Monday, January 29

Venue: Charles Konan Banny Stadium Morocco vs. South Africa Date: Tuesday, January 30

Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium

The knockout stage promises thrilling encounters as teams vie for a coveted spot in the later stages.