AFCON 2023: Kudjoe Finaoo backs Chris Hughton to lead Ghana to glory next year

Kudjoe Fianoo, the head of the Ghana League Clubs Association, has expressed confidence in Chris Hughton's ability to lead Ghana to glory in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Hughton, a former Ireland international, took charge of the Ghanaian national team in February and recently oversaw his first two games against Angola in a 2023 AFCON qualifying doubleheader.

With Ghana needing only a draw to secure qualification for next year's AFCON, Fianoo is optimistic about Hughton's potential impact in the tournament. Speaking at an event attended by footballghana.com, Fianoo highlighted the need to avoid underestimating other teams in African football.

"Most of the time we force them or our expectations are high that we think we can just go in there and rule over everybody but look at what Guinea-Bissau and the rest are doing," Fianoo remarked, emphasizing that there are no longer any "minors" in African football.

He further stated, "I think that if we continue that way, from what I'm seeing, we will have a good story to tell after Côte d'Ivoire," expressing his confidence in Ghana's prospects in the AFCON tournament.