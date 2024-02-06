AFCON 2023: Kumasi media prepare to grill Ghana FA over calamitous campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is bracing itself for a gruelling encounter with journalists in Kumasi, as the media prepares to grill the organization over the country's dismal performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars' campaign was marked by a series of lacklustre displays, culminating in a premature exit from the tournament at the group stage.

The GFA has invited journalists to an interactive session at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi, which is expected to be dominated by questions about the team's underwhelming performance and the association's role in the fiasco.

The media is eager to hold the GFA accountable for the Black Stars' failures and to demand explanations for the decisions made during the tournament.

The pressure on the GFA is mounting, as fans and stakeholders alike express their dissatisfaction with the team's performance and the association's leadership.

Critics argue that the GFA's management and decision-making were major factors in the Black Stars' downfall, and are calling for change.

In the face of this scrutiny, the GFA must demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The upcoming interaction with journalists provides an opportunity for the association to address concerns, outline corrective measures, and reassure stakeholders that steps are being taken to rectify past mistakes.

The media's pursuit of answers and assurances is unlikely to be straightforward, however. journalists are poised to challenge the GFA on various aspects of its management, including the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton and the apparent lack of progress in developing young players.

Ultimately, the outcome of the GFA's meeting with journalists could have far-reaching implications for the future of Ghanaian football.

A candid and constructive exchange may help to ease tensions and restore faith in the association's ability to lead the Black Stars to success.