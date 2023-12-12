AFCON 2023: Kwabena Yeboah wants Kotoko star included in Black Stars squad

Renowned sports journalist and President of the Sports Writers' Association of Ghana (SWAG) Kwabena Yeboah has backed calls for Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey to be named in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Yeboah believes that Lamptey's exceptional performance in the Ghana Premier League makes him a strong candidate for inclusion in the national team.

Yeboah argued that Lamptey is superior to some of the midfielders currently in the Black Stars squad, and that leaving him behind would be a disservice to the GPL.

"We cannot go to Cote d'Ivoire leaving the Premier League's best midfielder behind. It would be an indictment on our league," Yeboah emphasised.

Lamptey has been impressive for Kotoko this season, culminating in a Man-of-the-Match display in the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, December 10, 2023. His exceptional passing skills led to two goals, helping Kotoko emerge victorious.

The Black Stars' squad for the AFCON is expected to be announced in December, with the tournament kicking off in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.

Yeboah's advocacy for Lamptey's inclusion suggests that the midfielder's stock is rising, and he could be a dark horse selection for the national team.