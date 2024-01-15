AFCON 2023: Lamine Camara’s brace propels Senegal to 3-0 win over Gambia

The defending Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions, Senegal have commenced their title defense with an emphatic 3-0 win over Gambia on Monday afternoon in Ivory Coast.

Pape Gueye set the tempo for the Teranga Lions with an early goal in the fourth minute, establishing Senegal’s dominance from the outset.

Despite Gambia’s promising display in the previous edition, they struggled to contain the prowess of the star-studded champions.

Gambia’s challenges intensified as Ibrahima Cisse received a red card in the 45th minute dashing hopes of a comeback.

Returning in the second half with renewed vigor, Senegal continued their dominace. Lamine Camara wasted no time in increasing the advantage in the 52nd before adding another in the 86th minute to cement the victory capitalising on Gambia’s numerical advantage to secure a well-deserved victory for the defending champions.

With three points secured, Senegal now sit atop Group C with three points while Gambia lie bottom of the table.

Meanwhile Cameroon lock horns with Guinea in the second game of Group C.

Senegal are poised to leverage on this flying start to defend the title to underscore their dominance on the contine.