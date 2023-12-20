AFCON 2023: Le Havre star Andre Ayew set for 11th tournament with Ghana 

Le Havre midfielder Andre Ayew is set for an 11th international tournament with Ghana after securing a spot in the Black Stars provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

The comprehensive provisional squad list, revealed on Wednesday, strongly suggests Ayew's continued influence, with expectations high for his inclusion in the final 27 for the tournament hosted in Ivory Coast.

Since his debut as a teenager in 2007, Ayew has been a cornerstone of Ghana's football legacy, participating in 10 major tournaments for the national team.

Notably, he has featured in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and is on track to make his eighth appearance in Ivory Coast. Ayew is Ghana's record top scorer in AFCON history, with 10 goals while has made 34 appearances, which is also a Ghanaian record, but two shy of the tournament record held by Cameroon legend Rigobert Song.

His most recent major tournament contribution was at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he not only featured but also left his mark by scoring for Ghana.

Ayew's remarkable consistency and unwavering commitment to the national team are underscored by his impressive record of missing just one tournament, the 2013 AFCON, since his debut. With 24 goals in a record 115 appearances, Ayew stands as a symbol of leadership and goal-scoring prowess.

The upcoming 34th edition of AFCON, scheduled from January 13 to February 11, 2024, will see Ghana commence their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde. The opening match holds crucial significance for the Black Stars, providing an opportunity to set the tone for their tournament journey.

Subsequent encounters with Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22 will further shape Ghana's quest for continental glory, with Ayew's experience expected to play a pivotal role in the team's success.