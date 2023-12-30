AFCON 2023: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah headlines Egypt’s final squad

Egypt's head coach, Rui Vitoria, announced his final 27-man squad for the upcoming AFCON scheduled in Cote d'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11.

Previously unveiling a 55-man preliminary squad, Vitoria made notable exclusions, including Al Ahly's Yasser Ibrahim and Hussein El-Shahat. However, Pyramids' trio Osama Galal, Ali Gabr, and Ahmed Samy secured spots in Egypt's pursuit of an eighth continental crown.

Despite an injury scare during the Egypt Super Cup, Omar Kamal Abdelwahed also made the cut. The Super Cup concluded with Al Ahly's 4-2 victory over Modern Future on Thursday.

Egypt, who lost the final in the last edition, find themselves in the same group as Ghana, along with fixtures against Mozambique and Cape Verde.

The squad comprises the following players:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shennawy, Ahmed El Shennawy, Mohamed Abou Gabal, Mohamed Sobhy.

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdelmoneim, Ali Gabr, Osama Galal, Ahmed Samy, Mohamed Hany, Omar Kamal, Ahmed Fatouh, Mohamed Hamdy.

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo', Ahmed Nabil Kouka, Mahmoud Hamada.

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Fathi, Mahmoud Hassan 'Trezeguet', Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed, Kahraba, Ahmed Hassan 'Kouka'.