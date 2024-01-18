AFCON 2023: Low Expectations may help Ghana gather momentum for Egypt match

Ghana heads into their crucial game against Egypt at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as underdogs following their recent run of form.

The Black Stars do not only have a poor record against the seven-time champions at the Nations Cup but fans of the team have watered down their expectations.

Ghana has only won a game at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2019, and were eliminated from the competition at the group stage in 2019.

The team had another poor start to an AFCON tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday in Abidjan.

Supporters of the Black Stars in Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana have been in solemn mood since Sunday.

However, the team have been noted to respond well when the odds are stacked against them, and this can be attributed to the fact that Ghana has not lost a second group game at a major competition since AFCON 1998.

The four-time African champions could rely on the experience of the Ayew brothers, who have been involved in games between Ghana and Egypt in the past.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to be declared fit for Thursday's encounter in Abidjan.