AFCON 2023: Ludogorets star Bernard Tekpetey named in Ghana's provisional squad

Published on: 20 December 2023
Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to his impressive form in Bulgaria. This comes after he was overlooked in the past.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in Ludogorets' domestic double success last season, contributing 10 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

He has continued his fine form this season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, including four in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

Tekpetey has made only two appearances for Ghana and was part of the squad for the 2017 AFCON, when he was still developing his skills at German side Schalke 04.

Ghana's AFCON campaign is set to begin with a match against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by encounters with Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.

