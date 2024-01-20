GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Majeed Ashimeru declared fit for Mozambique clash

Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been declared fit for Ghana's final group game against Mozambique on Monday. 

The Anderlecht star picked a knock during Ghana's game against Egypt and had to be replaced early in the second half.

After the match, coach Chris Hughton disclosed the player was substituted due to a knock.

However, the latest news from the camp of the FA has revealed that the ex-WAFA player is in line for his third consecutive game after being assessed by the medical team.

"He was thoroughly assessed by the medical team after the game with further checks carried out on Friday. The medical team is confident about the progress made and will continue to assess him Saturday afternoon before training," wrote the FA.

"The Anderlecht player is in line for his third consecutive appearance for Ghana after starting the first two games against Cape Verde and Egypt."

Ashimeru has been one of Ghana's best players at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

 

