Published on: 20 February 2024
AFCON 2023: Mali captain banned four matches for unsportsmanlike conduct

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed down sanctions to several players and federations following incidents during the AFCON 2023.

Mali captain Hamari Traore has been given a four-match ban, with half of it suspended for a year, for unsporting conduct towards a referee during his team's quarter-final loss to Ivory Coast.

The Mali football federation has also been fined $10,000 for their players' behavior towards match officials.

Ivory Coast's football federation has been fined $5,000 for the misconduct of their players during the same match.

Additionally, Senegal's Krepin Diatta has been banned for four matches, with two matches suspended for a year, and fined $10,000 for bringing CAF into disrepute with his comments after Senegal's loss to Ivory Coast in the last 16.

The Senegalese federation was also fined $5,000 for their players' misconduct.

