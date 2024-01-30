AFCON 2023: Mali to face Ivory Coast after overcoming Burkina Faso

Mali secured a quarter-final berth at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

The Eagles dominated proceedings from the get-go, with Amadou Haidara and Hamari Traore causing problems down the flanks.

An own goal from Edmond Tapsoba gave Mali an early lead, and Lassine Sinayoko doubled their advantage shortly after halftime.

Bertrand Traore pulled one back for Burkina Faso from the penalty spot, but Mali held firm to seal their place in the next round.

The Eagles started strongly, with Haidara and Traore testing the Burkinabe defence in the opening exchanges.

Their pressure paid off in the third minute when Tapsoba turned the ball into his own net under minimal pressure.

The goal seemed to give Mali a boost in confidence, and they continued to create chances throughout the half. Sinayoko went close with a powerful strike, and Kamory Doumbia narrowly missed the target with a curling effort.

Burkina Faso struggled to gain a foothold in the game, with their only real chance falling to Issoufou Dayo, who headed wide from a free kick.

The Stallions did improve slightly after the interval, with substitute Bertrand Traore adding some impetus to their attack. However, it was Mali who scored the next goal, courtesy of Sinayoko's neat finish past goalkeeper Herve Koffi.

Traore's penalty gave Burkina Faso hope, but they were unable to find an equalizer despite pushing hard in the closing stages.

Dayo thought he had levelled the scores in stoppage time, but his header was correctly ruled out for offside.

Mali hung on to secure their place in the quarter-finals, where they will meet hosts Ivory Coast on Saturday.