AFCON 2023: Match Preview- Ghana versus Cape Verde

Ghana will begin its 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a game against West African rivals Cape Verde at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The four-time African champions are under pressure to end Ghana's 42-year wait for the AFCON title but will start by engaging the tricky Blue Sharks.

Having met five times already, Ghana holds the better record in games involving the two sides. The Black Stars have won four and lost only one of the five meetings.

The last time the two sides met at the Africa Cup of Nations was in 2013 in South Africa, where Ghana strolled to a 2-0 victory.

In recent times, the Black Stars have struggled to convince fans, having lost three of their last five matches. Friendlies defeat to USA and Mexico and a World Cup qualifier loss to Comoros has left Chris Hughton and his team under enormous pressure.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde lost their pre-AFCON friendly to Tunisia.

Ghana goes into the game with a mix of experienced and talented players, including the Ayew brothers and Mohammed Kudus.

Cape Verde have assembled a very fine team, handing former Manchester United winger Bebe his debut AFCON appearance.

The two sides will be hoping to get off to a good start with Egypt and Mozambique in sight.