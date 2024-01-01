AFCON 2023: Medeama star Fatawu Hamidu makes Ghana's final squad 

Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu has been included in Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to commence on January 13, 2024.

Having been involved in qualifiers, Hamidu's inclusion in the ultimate squad has been solidified. Interestingly, the left-back's path to the final roster may have been influenced by Baba Rahman's decision to opt out of the tournament.

Hamidu's stellar performances were pivotal in Medeama's title triumph last season, and he has seamlessly carried his impressive form into the current season. Notably, he played a crucial role in Medeama's historic advancement to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Having made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly against Liberia in September, Hamidu left a positive impression, subsequently earning his place in Chris Hughton's squad.

His consistent performances have not only caught the attention of the national team coach but have also contributed to his inclusion in the final AFCON squad.

As Ghana navigate through the challenging group stage against Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, Fatawu Hamidu, with his proven abilities, aims to play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of ending their four-decade AFCON drought.