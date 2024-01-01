AFCON 2023: Medeama star Felix Kyei on standby for Ghana's squad for Cote D' Ivoire

Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei has been placed on standby ahead of the release of the final 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kyei was named in Chris Hughton's 55-man squad and following the absence of KAS Eupen shot-stopper, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, the Medeama goalie has been asked to stay in touch in the likelihood of a last-minute change.

The young goalkeeper has been in fine form for the Mauve and Yellow, helping them win the Ghana Premier League last season. He was also named the best goalkeeper in the domestic league.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wallocot are the three goalkeepers set to make the trip to Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars will begin preparations on Monday in Kumasi as the four-time African champions chase a fifth title at the Nations Cup.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.