AFCON 2023: Medeama top marksman Jonathan Sowah included in Ghana final roster

Published on: 01 January 2024
Medeama SC talisman Jonathan Sowah has earned a place in Ghana's final squad roster for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The 25-year-old was included in the 27-man list that was announced by head coach Chris Hughton at the Alisa Hotel in Accra during a press conference.

Sowah has been pivotal for Medeama since his arrival at the club, orchestrating attacking play, and his ability to sway critical moments will be keen for Hughton.

The highly-rated attacker made his debut for the Black Stars in September, where he impressed after delivering an assist for the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Liberia in international friendly.

He made his competitive debut two months when Ghana lost narrowly to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Sowah has 19 goals in 35 appearances for the Yellow and Mauves since making his debut last year. His goals were significant in Medeama's Ghana Premier League triumph.

He has 7 goals in 15 games in the current Ghana Premier League campaign, including three goals in the CAF Champions League.

Find the final Ghana squad list below:

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

