AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus' availability for Egypt clash remains uncertain

Uncertainty surrounds the availability of Ghana's attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus for the crucial match against Egypt on Thursday, with coach Chris Hughton revealing that a last-minute decision will determine his participation.

Kudus has been struggling with a hamstring issue that kept him out of Ghana's opening game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and his absence was felt as the Black Stars suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde.

With Ghana needing a victory to revive their qualification hopes, Hughton is eager to field his strongest lineup, but the absence of Kudus would be a significant blow.

The West Ham star has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 goals in various competitions since his transfer from Ajax for over 40 million euros. However, Hughton expressed uncertainty about Kudus' status, revealing that the player has been training but will be assessed again before the game.

The situation is concerning for Ghana, as Kudus missed the entire 2021 tournament in Cameroon due to an injury. If he sat out the game against Egypt and potentially subsequent matches, and Ghana failed to qualify, Kudus could face a wait of at least two more years for his AFCON debut.

Hughton acknowledged the pressure to play Kudus, saying, "We will continue to assess Mohammed Kudus. He has trained the last few days. We will assess him today and tomorrow and make a decision tomorrow."

However, he also emphasised the importance of ensuring the player's fitness, adding, "We have to make sure he's right. We can't afford to take any risks."

The outcome of Kudus' availability will significantly impact Ghana's chances against Egypt, and Hughton will be hoping for a positive development to bolster his team's bid for a successful campaign.