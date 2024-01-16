AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus faces crucial assessment ahead of Ghana's key clash with Egypt

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus is set for a crucial assessment today, casting uncertainty over his availability for Ghana's upcoming match against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kudus, who missed the clash against Cape Verde on Sunday night due to an injury, has become the focal point of concern for the Black Stars.

Ghana's AFCON campaign got off to an unexpected start with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in the opening Group B game at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny. Jamiro Monteiro's 17th-minute goal put the Black Stars on the back foot early in the match. Despite a 37th-minute strike by Majeed Ahsimeru, initially counted but later nullified by VAR, and Djiku pulling one back, Garry Rodrigues sealed Cape Verde's victory with a late goal deep into added time.

With the upcoming fixture against Egypt scheduled for January 18 at the same venue and kicking off at 20:00 GMT, the Black Stars are eager to bounce back and redeem themselves.

The absence of Mohammed Kudus in the previous game was notably felt, and his fitness assessment will play a crucial role in determining whether he can contribute to Ghana's efforts in the crucial encounter against the North African giants.

The nation awaits updates on Kudus' condition as anticipation builds for this pivotal clash in the AFCON 2023 tournament.