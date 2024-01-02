AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Jordan Ayew yet to join Ghana's training camp

Ghana have commenced their training camp in Kumasi ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but three key players are yet to join the squad.

Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Jordan Ayew were notably absent as the available players took part in the initial training session on Tuesday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

According to Ghana coach Chris Hughton, Mohammed Kudus is dealing with a slight injury, and although he is expected to join the team later, his current status requires some rest and recovery.

Inaki Williams, as reported by his Spanish club Athletic Bilbao, is suffering from an illness, necessitating additional rest before he can join the national team. Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew is anticipated to arrive on Wednesday after fulfilling his duties with Crystal Palace in their recent match.

Despite the absence of these key players in the early training sessions, the team remain focused on their preparations for the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast. The training camp is a crucial period for the Black Stars to fine-tune their strategies and build team cohesion ahead of the AFCON, which kicks off on January 13, 2024.

The four-time African champions aim to make a deep run in the tournament and will face tough competition in Group B against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The support and anticipation of Ghanaians remain high as the Black Stars aspire to bring home the coveted AFCON title after four decades.

Players currently in camp:

Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah.