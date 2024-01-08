AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus needs rest, says Asante Twum 

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has revealed that the national team's technical staff has advised Mohammed Kudus to rest as they gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kudus, who plays for West Ham United, has yet to join the team in camp due to a minor injury sustained in England.

The 23-year-old forward arrived in Ghana over the weekend and is expected to link up with the squad before they depart for Ivory Coast, where the continental tournament will be held.

Asante Twum explained that Kudus suffered a knock at his club recently, and the technical team, led by coach Chris Hughton, has recommended he take some time off to ensure full fitness.

"Mohammed Kudus is in Accra ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. According to the Technical Team, he needs rest after picking up a strain. He will join the team before they depart for the AFCON," Asante Twum confirmed during an interview with GTV.

As a result of his ongoing recovery, Kudus will miss the Black Stars' pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia, scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2023. Despite this setback, the talented player remains optimistic and eager to rejoin his teammates ahead of the prestigious continental showpiece.

Ghana, four-time AFCON champions, are drawn in Group B, where they will face tough competition from record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.

The AFCON 2023 tournament is set to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and will run until February 11, 2024.