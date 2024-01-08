AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus to join Black Stars before Wednesday departure

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus will join his Black Stars teammates before their departure to Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

The West Ham attacker returned to Ghana on Sunday, but he is currently in Accra, nursing an injury he picked up during the game against Arsenal on December 28.

He is unable to travel to join the team but the FA has confirmed that he will be with the squad before they leave Accra for Abidjan.

"Mohammed Kudus has arrived in Accra and will join the squad before our departure for Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10, 2024," wrote the FA in a statement on their official website.

"The midfielder is recovering from a minor injury he picked up while playing for West Ham United against Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation."

The Black Stars medical team are hopeful the 23-year-old will be fit in time for the AFCON opener against Cape Verde on Sunday.

"The medical team of the Black Stars is monitoring his progress and is happy to have him join the squad for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire," added the FA.