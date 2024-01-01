AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus to join Black Stars squad late due to injury

In a development that has stirred concerns among fans, it has been confirmed that star midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be joining the Black Stars camp late for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 due to a slight injury issue.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton revealed this information, shedding light on the talented player's situation. Despite Kudus' impressive form this season, where he scored 10 goals in all competitions for West Ham, a minor injury concern has prompted the decision to delay his arrival in the camp.

The news comes as a blow to the national team as they gear up for the tournament in Ivory Coast, where they will face Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage. Kudus, a key figure in the Black Stars lineup, has been instrumental in West Ham's success this season, and his absence during the initial stages of camp could pose challenges for the team's preparation.

Ghana, aiming to make a significant impact in AFCON 2023, will now have to recalibrate their plans and strategies in Kudus' temporary absence. The nation awaits further updates on the midfielder's injury status and his anticipated return to full training with the Black Stars.

As the tournament kickoff on January 13, 2024, approaches, the focus shifts to how the team adapts to this setback and whether Kudus can recover swiftly to make a substantial contribution to Ghana's AFCON campaign.