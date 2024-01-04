AFCON 2023: Mohammed Polo confident Black Stars can thwart Salah's brilliance

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' capability to contain Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah as the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) approaches.

The Liverpool attacker, who has been in outstanding form with 17 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances for his club, will lead the Pharaohs against Ghana in Group B.

Ghana, vying for their fifth AFCON title, are scheduled to face Egypt on Thursday, January 18, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan for their second group game. Despite the recent unsteady performance of the Black Stars, Polo, a 1978 World Cup winner believes that the team possesses the necessary talent to neutralise Salah's threat.

“I think we have the players capable of stopping his danger. This is definitely the work of the technical staff,” Polo remarked in an interview with btolat.com.

Acknowledging the tough competition within Group B, Polo predicted that Ghana would likely finish as the runner-up behind Egypt. However, he emphasised that the path to advancement wouldn't be easy with strong contenders like Cape Verde and Mozambique.

"I expect Ghana to qualify as the runner-up to Egypt in Group Two, but advancement will not be easy in the presence of Cape Verde and Mozambique,” Polo added, showcasing awareness of the challenges that lie ahead for the Black Stars.

Ghana's AFCON campaign will kick off against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, followed by a crucial clash with Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.