AFCON 2023: Mohammed Polo makes Black Stars group prediction ahead of tournament

Former Ghana star Mohammed Polo has expressed his belief that the Black Stars will finish as runners-up in Group B at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars have been drawn in a challenging group alongside seven-time African champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Despite the tough competition, Polo remains optimistic about the Black Stars' chances, predicting that they will advance to the next round by finishing second behind Egypt in their group. "I expect Ghana to qualify as runner-up to Egypt in Group Two, but advancement will not be easy in the presence of Cape Verde and Mozambique," he told btolat.com.

The Black Stars have already started their preparations for the tournament, opening camp in Kumasi on Tuesday. They will play Namibia in a friendly match on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium before departing for the AFCON on January 10.

Their first match at the tournament will be against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by a clash with Egypt on January 18, 2024, and a final group stage match against Mozambique on January 22, 2024.

With Polo's prediction, the pressure is on the Black Stars to deliver and make it out of the group stages. However, it won't be an easy feat, as they face strong opposition from Egypt, who have won the AFCON a record seven times, and Cape Verde, who have proven to be a formidable force in recent years.

Nonetheless, the Black Stars have the talent and determination to succeed, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if they can live up to Polo's expectations.