AFCON 2023: Mohammed Salisu warns against singling out players for mistakes after Ghana's draw with Egypt

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has highlighted the psychological impact of singling out a player for mistakes, emphasising the importance of team unity in the aftermath of Ghana's 2-2 draw with Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a highly contested clash on Thursday evening both Inaki Williams and substitute Osman Bukari faced moments that led to crucial goals for the opposition. Salisu, acknowledging the team's disappointment, cautioned against placing blame on individual players.

"We win as a team, we lose as a team, there is no individual mistake," Salisu stated after the game. "When we make mistakes, we do it as a team. When you mention a player, you kill him for the next game. The most important thing is to focus on the next game."

Looking ahead, Salisu's focus is on the must-win game against Mozambique scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024.

Stressing the significance of unity and collective responsibility, Salisu and the Black Stars aim to bounce back from the draw and secure a vital victory in their quest for advancement in the competition.

The game against Mozambique is set to kick off at 20:00 GMT, and Ghana is determined to showcase resilience and team cohesion as they pursue a successful campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.