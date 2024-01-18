GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Morocco coach Walid Regragui pleased with team's composure in win over Tanzania

Published on: 18 January 2024
Morocco coach Walid Regragui was satisfied with his team's performance in their 3-0 win over Tanzania in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions dominated the game and scored superb goals to secure a comfortable victory.

Regragui praised his team's composure and spirit, citing that they respected their opponents and executed their game plan well. He noted that the team's preparation and physical conditioning paid off, allowing them to stay fresh throughout the match.

"First matches are always difficult, and the humidity made this one tough, but we respected Tanzania," said Regragui after Wednesday's Group F clash.

"The team's spirit was very good and we got an important win."

The Atlas Lions boss felt Morocco executed their game plan well against tricky opponents.

"We wanted to score early and had chances, but the goal finally came from a set piece. Once we scored, that was the hard part done," analysed Regragui.

He added: "At times in the second half we accepted not having the ball and managed the game like a great team."

Regragui also believes Morocco benefitted from playing after other teams at the tournament.

"Seeing their first matches allowed us to avoid the same mistakes. We noticed many sides declined physically in the second half, so we prepared to stay fresh," he explained.

Looking ahead to their next match against DR Congo, Regragui expressed confidence in his team's ability to maintain their level of performance.

With talented players like Achraf Hakimi and Sofyan Amrabat emerging unscathed, Morocco appear well-positioned to progress in the competition being one of the favourites to lift the trophy after becoming the first African side to reach the World Cup semifinals in 2022.

