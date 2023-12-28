AFCON 2023: Morocco coach Walid Regragui unfazed by external pressures following squad announcement

Moroccan coach, Walid Regragui, has addressed the exclusion of AS FAR players, except goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid, from his final 27-man squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON.

Despite AS FAR being the champions of Morocco, Regragui emphasised that the team's failure to qualify for the group stage in the Champions League influenced his decision.

Regragui stated, “The FAR Team did not qualify for the group stage in the Champions League, and it’s difficult to judge a player who competes every two weeks in Botola Pro. I wanted to see their players against Tunisian and Egyptian teams, which earned Jabrane his previous standing with the national team.”

Explaining the inclusion of Ayoub El Kaabi in the squad, Regragui highlighted El Kaabi's performance in Qatar and his subsequent success in the Greek league and Europa League after moving to Olympiacos. He emphasized El Kaabi's current status as a key player for the national team.

Undeterred by external pressures, Regragui stated, “I don’t pay attention to radio and Instagram pressures, and some lie about the players. The level is very high in the national team.”

Morocco, with high expectations following their impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, are drawn in Group F for the 2023 AFCON, where they will face Tanzania, DR Congo, and Zambia.