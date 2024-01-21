AFCON 2023: Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde praises Mohammed Kudus ahead of pivotal clash with Ghana

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde has lavished praise on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus ahead of their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash.

The Black Stars are set to face Mozambique in a must-win encounter after facing challenges in their first two games.

The West Ham United player made a triumphant return to the Black Stars with a notable brace in their 2-2 draw against Egypt.

During the pre-match conference, Conde expressed admiration for Kudus but emphasized the importance of team play for Ghana to secure victory.

"He is a great player, and it is a great pleasure to see him play, but this is a team game. If he plays alone, he will not be able to win the game, so they need to play like a team. We have assessed the Ghana team, and we know their strengths and weaknesses; we know they like to play more individually," stated Conde.

Both Ghana and Mozambique need a victory to progress to the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Cape Verde has already secured the group's top spot with back-to-back wins over Ghana and Mozambique.

Egypt are in second place with two points, while Ghana and Mozambique each have one point, making the upcoming clash a decisive battle for advancement.