AFCON 2023: Mozambique coach Conde adopts final-like approach ahead of crucial Ghana clash

Ahead of the crucial encounter against Ghana on Monday, Mozambique's head coach, Chiquinho Conde, is adopting a final-like approach, recognizing the significance of the game.

Focused on leveraging individual abilities, the team's strategy involves a thorough assessment of Ghana's strengths and a meticulous search for weaknesses.

Mozambique acknowledges Ghana's prowess lies in individual talents, posing a formidable challenge.

However, Conde, during the pre-match press conference, shared insights into the team's preparation, emphasizing a strategic identification of the weak link in Ghana's lineup.

The Mozambique coaching staff is leaving no stone unturned in analyzing Ghana's playing style, strengths, and patterns in the final Group B clash at the Stade Alassane Ouattara on Monday.

"We will approach the game as if it were a final; Ghana's strength is in its individual abilities, but my team has assessed them and will identify the weak link in the team so that we can get the desired result."

The Black Stars need a victory against the Mambas to progress to the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire likewise Mozambique, who will also sail through with a win in Monday's match.

Cape Verde have already won the group after back-to-back wins over Ghana and Mozambique. Egypt are second with two points while Ghana and Mozambique have a point apiece.