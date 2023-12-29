AFCON 2023: 'My ambition is to go as far as possible with the Black Stars' - Inaki Williams

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams expresses his ambition to go as far as possible with the Black Stars, at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, will likely mark Williams' first international appearance for Ghana, having switched nationality from Spain in 2022.

Ghana, housed in Group B alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, aims to improve on their previous AFCON performance. Inaki, making his debut at the tournament, shares his determination to make history with the four-time African champions.

"Playing at AFCON means a lot to me. My ambition is to go as far as possible with the Black Stars," Williams stated. The striker, expected to be part of Ghana's final 27-man squad, emphasizes the significance of the tournament and his commitment to the team's success.

In preparation for the AFCON, the Black Stars will open their camp in Kumasi where they will face Namibia in a pre-tournament friendly before leaving for Ivory Coast.

Their first match in the tournament is against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by clashes with Egypt and Mozambique. The 34th edition of AFCON promises to showcase exciting football action from top African teams.