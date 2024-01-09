AFCON 2023: Namibia coach Collin Benjamin expresses hunger for success ahead of tournament

Namibia's coach Collin Benjamin has underlined the team's determination to make a lasting impression at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to commence in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Namibia's recent engagement in a pre-AFCON friendly against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium ended in a goalless draw, serving as a crucial element in their preparation for the continental tournament.

Benjamin emphasised the significance of the match, considering it an integral part of fine-tuning the team's strategies and sharpening their skills.

Speaking about the team's character and hunger for success, Benjamin stated, "My team has character. My team is hungry, but of course, these chances at this level against a very good team like Ghana, they can play at this level." He added, "And I think for us, it is a plus; it gives us hope we are able to create these chances."

As Namibia approached the kickoff of the AFCON tournament, the focus intensifies on the grand stage, where they are set to face Tunisia on January 16, 2024, in Ivory Coast.

The team's strong performance in the friendly matches, coupled with their hunger and character, instills optimism and anticipation among fans as they aim for success in the upcoming tournament.