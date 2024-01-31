GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 31 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong braces for tough clash with Angola

Nigeria skipper William Troost-Ekong is gearing up for a challenging encounter against Angola in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Acknowledging the strength of the Palancas Negras, Troost-Ekong emphasised the tough battle that lies ahead for the Super Eagles.

Having secured a hard-fought victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16, courtesy of Ademola Lookman's decisive brace, Nigeria is now set to face the resilient Angola side in their quest for AFCON glory.

"Preparation for the Angola game is not different. So far in this tournament, Angola looks like a very good team, and I think we have to play our best football to try and beat them," Troost-Ekong stated.

Angola earned their place in the quarterfinals with a dominant performance against Namibia, scoring three unanswered goals, including a sensational curler by Mabululu that ignited excitement on social media.

As the Super Eagles prepare for this crucial clash, Troost-Ekong's acknowledgment of Angola's quality highlights the level of competition in the AFCON tournament.

Troost-Ekong, who has been a standout performer for Nigeria throughout the AFCON campaign, is expected to play a key role in the team's defensive efforts as they aim to secure a spot in the tournament's semifinals.

