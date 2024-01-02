AFCON 2023: Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro set sights on fourth trophy

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has expressed his zeal to lead the Nigeria national team to secure a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, acknowledging the formidable challenge ahead as the competition nears its commencement.

Nigeria, last crowned AFCON champions a decade ago in South Africa, will face strong contenders in their group, including hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.

"We will fight to win the Africa Cup even though it won’t be easy,” Peseiro stated in an interview with NFF TV. "Our group is not easy because we are up against Ivory Coast, who have a good squad and are playing at home."

Peseiro recognises the competitiveness of the group, highlighting the achievements of Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau in recent competitions. Despite the challenges, he emphasises the need for the team to perform at their best in training and matches.

The Portuguese coach revealed the meticulous process of selecting the final squad, monitoring over 70 players before making the critical decisions. "It was not easy to choose the 25 players," he added.

The Nigeria squad will assemble in Abu Dhabi for a training camp before heading to Ivory Coast. Their AFCON journey kicks off on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan. With a determination to overcome past disappointments, including a round of 16 exit in the last AFCON and failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Nigeria aims for a strong comeback under Peseiro's guidance.