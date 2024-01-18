AFCON 2023: Nigeria takes commanding step towards knockouts with 1-0 win against Ivory Coast

In a compelling Group A encounter at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigeria demonstrated their resilience and determination, securing a pivotal 1-0 victory over hosts Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles, fueled by their unwavering spirit following a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the tournament opener, clinched the crucial win with a standout moment in the 55th minute. Ousmane Diomande's foul on Victor Osimhen in the box paved the way for a penalty, expertly converted by William Troost-Ekong.

Despite the passionate support from the home crowd, Ivory Coast found it challenging to breach the solid defence of the Super Eagles, who held their ground to preserve the narrow lead.

This triumph elevates Nigeria to the second position in Group A, trailing behind Equatorial Guinea, who secured a convincing 4-2 victory over Guinea-Bissau earlier in the day.

Looking ahead, Nigeria is gearing up for a decisive clash with Guinea-Bissau in their final group game, while Ivory Coast aims to secure a second win against Equatorial Guinea's National Thunder to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The strategic brilliance of the Super Eagles and their successful outcome against Ivory Coast underscore their determination to progress deep into the tournament, setting their sights on a fourth AFCON title.