AFCON 2023: Nigeria winger Moses Simon backs Ghana to recover from Cape Verde defeat

Published on: 17 January 2024
Super Eagles forward Moses Simon is supporting the Black Stars to turn around thing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. 

Ghana lost their opening game against Cape Verde on Sunday and face a difficult test against Egypt on Thursday.

“Both teams played very well. Of course, I support Ghana because I have a lot of friends there,” Simon told Sienu TV.

A defeat will leave their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages hanging on thin thread.

“Of course they don’t have luck; the last minute opportunity which is an error and they lost the game. I just hope the next game they have to push more to make their fans proud," he continued.

Ghana failed to go beyond the group stage at the last Nations Cup in Cameroon, and are bent on making it to the next phase of the tournament.

The Black Stars will engage Mozambique in their final group game on Monday, January 22, 2024.

