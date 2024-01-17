AFCON 2023: Nigeria's draw against Equatorial Guinea not a bad start - Samuel Chukwueze

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze remains optimistic despite the Super Eagles' opening game draw against Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles, led by Napoli star Victor Osimhen, managed to secure a point after coming from behind in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Equatorial Guinea's Iban Salvador opened the scoring in the 36th minute, but Osimhen quickly responded with an equalizer just two minutes later. Chukwueze, who plays for Italian giants AC Milan, emphasised that the draw was not a bad start for the team.

“It wasn’t a bad game because we managed to earn a draw. We missed some chances but it wasn’t a bad start for us,” Chukwueze stated.

Nigeria is set for a challenging task in their second group game against Ivory Coast on Thursday, January 17, 2024. Despite the draw in the opener, the Super Eagles, boasting a star-studded lineup, are determined to pursue their fourth AFCON title.

As the tournament unfolds, Nigeria's supporters are eager to see their team overcome challenges and make a strong bid for success in the prestigious continental competition.