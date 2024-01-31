AFCON 2023: Nigeria's  Ola Aina excited as Super Eagles progress to quarterfinals

Nigeria defender Ola Aina has expressed his delight as the Super Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a commanding 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the Round of 16 clash.

Ademola Lookman's clinical brace secured the crucial win for the West African powerhouse, propelling them into the last eight of the prestigious tournament.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Aina remarked, "It was a good game. Everyone put in maximum effort into the game, and we are happy that we got the result that we needed to progress to the quarterfinals."

With their qualification secured, Nigeria now shift their focus to the upcoming quarterfinal fixture against Angola, set to take place on Saturday in the continental showpiece.

The Super Eagles, three-time champions of the AFCON, are determined to add a fourth title to their accolades, aiming to replicate their success from 2013 when they last lifted the trophy.

In the group stage, Nigeria demonstrated their prowess by finishing second in Group A with seven points, securing victories against Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau while drawing 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea.