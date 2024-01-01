GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: No Partey but Kudus, Inaki, Ayew included in Ghana's final squad for tournament

Published on: 01 January 2024
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has finalised his 27-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, and it includes several key players who are expected to play pivotal roles in the upcoming tournament, however, there is a huge concern as key midfielder Thomas Partey failed to make the squad. 

Among the notable inclusions are West Ham's in-form forward, Mohammed Kudus, who has been a goal-scoring sensation with 10 goals in all competitions. Athletic Bilbao's striker, Inaki Williams, adds firepower to the squad with his impressive record of eight goals.

The leadership core is maintained with captain Andre Ayew, but won't have the support of his deputy Thomas Partey, who has been left, because of his injury situation. He started training last month, but he is not expected back in action early, prompting the decision to leave him out entirely.

Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu, who overcame early-season injury struggles, is also included, strengthening the defensive lineup.

Chris Hughton, in a press conference held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, announced the squad, emphasising the necessity of making bold decisions. Exclusions from the squad include Baba Rahman and Fatawu Issahaku, who both opted out, as well as injured duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tariq Lamptey.

A noteworthy inclusion is Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey, rewarded for his outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League. Lamptey is among the three home-based players in the squad, alongside Medeama duo Fatawu Hamidu and striker Jonathan Sowah.

The final squad is set to commence its camp in Kumasi from January 2, gearing up for the tournament in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars, four-time African champions, find themselves in a challenging Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Their AFCON 2023 journey begins with a tough match against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by crucial encounters against Egypt and Mozambique.

The full 27-man squad below

Goalkeepers:

  1. Lawrence Ati Zigi
  2. Richard Ofori
  3. Jojo Wollacott

Defenders:

  1. Alidu Seidu
  2. Dennis Odoi
  3. Kingsley Schindler
  4. Gideon Mensah
  5. Issahaku Fatawu
  6. Daniel Amartey
  7. Nich Opoku
  8. Alexander Djiku
  9. Mohammed Salisu

Midfielders:

  1. Samed Salis
  2. Baba Iddrisu
  3. Majeed Ashimeru
  4. Elisha Owusu
  5. Richmond Lamptey
  6. Mohammed Kudus
  7. Andre Ayew
  8. Ransford Konigsdorffer
  9. Osman Bukari
  10. Joseph Paintsil
  11. Jordan Ayew
  12. Ernest Nuamah

Strikers:

  1. IÃ±aki Williams
  2. Antoine Semenyo
  3. Jonathan Sowah

As the stakes are high, the nation eagerly awaits the performance of this final squad, carrying the hopes and aspirations of a football-loving nation into the prestigious tournament.

