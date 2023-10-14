AFCON 2023: No pressure to improve on disastrous AFCON 2021 - Ghana coach Hughton

Ghana manager Chris Hughton insists he feels no extra pressure to better the national team's dreadful Africa Cup of Nations showing last year.

The Black Stars suffered their worst-ever AFCON performance in Cameroon in 2021 under former boss Milovan Rajevac.

Ghana lost their opener to Morocco, drew with Gabon and were shockingly beaten by Comoros to finish bottom of their group.

But Hughton claims expectations levels will remain realistic around improving on that display at next year's finals in Ivory Coast.

"I don't think there is pressure relating to the past. The pressure is performing as a proud football nation," Hughton told local media.

"We know the last campaign was disappointing but that's in the past now. We look forward to preparing fully to come out of the group."

Ghana have been drawn alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B this time as they target a return to the knockout phase.

And while eager to progress, Hughton stressed Ghana's primary focus was on producing improved performances.

"The pressure is always there to win matches as that's the only way you can achieve something in this competition," he outlined.

After being appointed in February, the former Brighton manager is still shaping his new-look squad.

With Ghana failing to qualify for the last World Cup in Russia too, Hughton knows expectation levels have been rightly lowered ahead of his first major finals.

By restoring pride in the shirt, the Englishman will hope an extended AFCON run follows.